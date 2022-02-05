City of Dubuque staff members are recommending the cancellation of a development agreement tied to the restoration of a deteriorating landmark.
City Council members on Monday, Feb. 7, will be asked to approve a resolution canceling the agreement for the restoration of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St.
City officials say the owner and developer for the property, Steve Emerson, has failed to meet project deadlines outlined in the agreement. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said city officials also fault the developer for not taking proper steps to ensure the stability of the deteriorating structure.
“Our biggest concern was that they weren’t maintaining the building,” Van Milligen said. “We are worried that it will continue to deteriorate.”
Despite the possible cancellation of the agreement, Emerson said Friday that he still plans to restore the structure.
The roughly 125-year-old complex that was once capable of producing more than 200,000 barrels of beer annually has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the nearly 3-acre complex suffered several structural collapses over the years and has been a code and nuisance problem for the city at times.
Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc. and the owner of the property, said he purchased the complex in 2017 with the intent of conducting a $30 million rehabilitation to create 82 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments, along with 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space.
Under the development agreement between the city and Emerson, the city promised to offer $3.4 million in tax incentives and grants for the building’s rehabilitation, though the agreement required that construction begin by August 2018. But that projected start date came and went.
In 2019, the agreement was amended to push back the construction deadline to Aug. 1, 2020. That deadline also passed, but the agreement remained unchanged.
Van Milligen said Friday that the agreement’s cancellation would mean the city no longer is tied to the tax incentives and grants. The agreement also required the city to provide Emerson with $500,000 to conduct initial work on the building. That money since has been paid back to the city.
Mike Belmont, the city’s assistant director of housing and community development, said Friday that city staff members have checked on the structure periodically to assess its structural integrity, though they have not conducted a thorough property inspection recently.
Belmont said an engineering firm hired by Emerson conducted a structural analysis of the property. The firm determined that the building needed further evaluation of structural steel that had been exposed to the elements to determine its overall stability. Emerson did not conduct that additional evaluation.
In October, Emerson conducted masonry repair and temporary shoring on the building to forestall rapid deterioration that could have been caused by cold winter temperatures.
Van Milligen said the city can take enforcement action to ensure that necessary maintenance and inspections will be performed on the building.
While the tax incentives and grants in the development agreement were a major funding source for the project, Emerson said he still is committed to restoring the structure and is in the midst of working to secure federal and state funding. He said he eventually hopes to enter into a new development agreement with the city.
“I don’t view the cancellation as adversarial,” Emerson said. “We couldn’t hit the timeline because everything is taking so long, but I see a new agreement with the city in the future.”’
He said he wants to address structural issues with the building but first must focus on securing funds for the project. However, City Council members reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday expressed their doubts about the project.
“We’re going to wrap up this agreement and see what’s next, but I’m not confident there’s much of a next out there,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “The building is in bad shape, and it’s not getting better.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said he still hopes to see the property restored, but he also wants a thorough inspection of the building conducted to determine its stability.
“We can’t have a tower collapsing on a local house or business,” he said. “That might require some legal course of action to access the property.”