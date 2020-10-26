When U.S. Army Reserve JAG attorney Esther Joy King entered the race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, it was as a fresh face to the district and newcomer to politics.
And that is what she says western Illinois needs in Washington, D.C. The Republican faces U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in the Nov. 3 election to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, which includes Jo Daviess County.
“We need someone who is willing to work across party lines,” King said. “We need a problem solver, not a political game player. The Congress, Nancy Pelosi is playing political games instead of helping the people. Working right along with her is Cheri Bustos. She is prioritizing politics over people.”
King also said her campaign came out of an “orientation toward service.”
“I’m the daughter of Christian missionary parents,” she said. “The next phase of that was my (military) service. I see this as the next step.”
King said what district residents are most concerned by is the high cost of health care. She said she will begin trying to solve that problem by dismantling the Affordable Care Act, only keeping some pieces.
“There are certainly parts of it that are good and we can carry forward, like protections for pre-existing conditions,” she said. “And kids staying on parents’ plans until 26. We keep those at the federal level. But the system we have right now is a birthday cake that fell on the floor. You can eat pieces of it. They’ll still taste good. But we should really bake a new cake.”
King subscribes to the notion of basing the United States’ insurance-based health care system on federal block grants directly to states.
“The states would run their exchanges,” she said. “We could buy and sell insurance across state lines. People could join an exchange that fits for them. We’d introduce competition.”
King pointed to the State of Maryland’s program, created through an exemption from the ACA and the success it’s had creating risk pools and profiles.
She also prioritized bringing “head of household, well-paying jobs” to the district.
“There are a couple things happening now that we can take advantage of,” King said. “We saw, because of the COVID(-19) pandemic, how China is untrustworthy. There are a lot of manufacturers who want to bring operations back home. The number one competitive advantage we have is our workforce. We have so many people who bring that grit and Midwestern work ethic.”
Should King succeed but the Democrats retain control of Congress, she said she would take lessons she has learned from the campaign trail.
“Adversity cultivates strength,” she said. “From day one, we’ve been David versus Goliath. David wins against the giant.”
Although King only has lived in the district for two years, she said she felt called.
“I had to ask myself, if not me, then who?” King said. “It has become an incredible movement. It has grown so far beyond me.”