MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The Delaware Country Fair Quilt Challenge is back, displaying the skill and creativity of unique quilt blocks made by local quilters. This will be the eighth year the fair has had the challenge.
The Quilt Challenge requires contestants to pay for a $5 kit that contains five fabrics. Contestants are encouraged to design an original block sized 9.5 by 9.5 inches. Kits are available in April and must be turned in by the first week in July. The contest is limited to 50 participants.
This year’s blocks match the fair’s “Blooming Good Time” theme with a flower print and the colors yellow, teal, white and navy blue.
The blocks will be made into a quilt and sold the following year. The proceeds will be donated back to the Delaware County Fair.
The Quilt Challenge started when Delaware County Fair Board Member Laura Lewin saw it at a local fair. Lewin took the idea back to the Delaware County Fair manager, and it was all a go.
Lewin has been managing the challenge. She picks the colors and fabric for the blocks, and the creativity is left to the contestants. The challenge has around 30 to 35 people, ranging from 4-H kids to older-adult quilters from the area.
"I am always just amazed by the quilters in this area," Lewin said. "The blocks they come up with, I am just astonished at what they do."
After the blocks are laid out and quilted, the quilt is the size of a large throw blanket. Lewin said putting the blocks together is the hardest part.
“I have to figure out how to put them all together," Lewin said. "The biggest thing is the layout. It could take several days of looking at it and rearranging, getting it to where I like it,”
Lewin said favorite quilts in the past few years had red, white and blue themes and last year’s farming theme. Lewin said the talent and variety in creativity amazes her each year.
“I have never had an identical block, which just floors me," she said. "I always figured we would have something identical, but we never do."
This year’s Quilt Challenge blocks will be displayed in Floral Hall, and fairgoers can vote for their favorite block. The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate to The Quiltmaker’s Shoppe in Manchester.
Last year’s Quilt Challenge quilt will be on display in Floral Hall and auctioned off at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The quilt has a farming theme with red, black, white and gray.
Anyone interested in participating in the 2023 Quilting Challenge can watch the Delaware County Fair Facebook page.
