A Dubuque student is receiving a scholarship to support student research of pork and swine.
Abigail Schmitt, of Thomas Jefferson Middle School, received a $400 scholarship from the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, funded by the Iowa Pork Producers Association, according to a press release.
A sixth-grader at Jefferson, Schmitt is researching animal behavior and safe and proper ways to move pigs from one facility to another.
Students will compete with their research projects at one of the science fairs and symposiums hosted in Iowa including the Junior Science & Humanities Symposium (March 2-3, in Iowa City); the Western Iowa Science and Engineering Fair (March 5-20, virtually); the Eastern Iowa Science and Engineering Fair (March 8-20, virtually); or the State Science and Technology Fair of Iowa (March 26-27, in Ames).