Carter Korth, 10, loves to socialize with his family and friends, and the sillier they act, the more he giggles.
“He’s got an infectious laugh, and he’s got the biggest smile in the world,” said Carter’s dad, Kyle Korth.
The Dubuque boy also loves Barney the purple dinosaur and Disney movies such as “Tangled” and “Aladdin,” as well as swimming, playing outside and listening to his mother, Marcie, read him a book.
However, Carter’s ability to interact with his peers slowly is disappearing. He has Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic disorder often called “childhood dementia” that causes developmental delays and ultimately is fatal, usually while the patient is in their teens.
Cure Sanfilippo Foundation estimates that the syndrome affects 1 in every 70,000 births. There is no cure, though research is ongoing.
This weekend, Carter will participate in a local race to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease research as part of an organization that helps individuals with disabilities participate in races.
It’s one of the many ways Kyle and Marcie strive to bring joy to every moment with their oldest child.
“There are a lot of hard things that have come with having a child with a terminal disease, but truthfully, the easiest thing has always just been loving him,” Marcie said. “We try to find the happiness in each day.”
‘He simply deserves all of our best’
Carter was diagnosed at age 2, when the family was living in Madison, Wis.
At an appointment with an orthopedic doctor for Carter’s already-diagnosed scoliosis, the physician noticed Carter’s “coarse” facial features, such as thick eyebrows and a wider nasal bridge — hallmarks of Sanfilippo syndrome.
The couple quickly were referred to a geneticist, and testing confirmed Sanfilippo syndrome.
“We went from a diagnosis of scoliosis … to a fatal diagnosis,” Marcie said, pausing to steady her shaking voice.
Children with Sanfilippo syndrome lack an enzyme that breaks down a molecule called heparan sulfate. Their brains and bodies become clogged with toxic levels of this cellular waste, which impairs basic functions such as talking and walking, causes seizures and ultimately leads to an early death. Life expectancy varies, but is typically around 15 years, according to Cure Sanfilippo Foundation.
“When they give you a finite timeline, you fast forward and you start to realize how short that actually is,” Kyle said.
Carter’s early diagnosis meant he was able to participate in a clinical trial when he was younger, but funding eventually was pulled and the trial ceased.
“Very early on, we dedicated ourselves to doing whatever it takes to improve his quality of life for as long as we have him because he simply deserves all of our best,” Marcie said.
During the initial years following Carter’s diagnosis, the Korths became close with another family who lived only 10 minutes away whose son also had Sanfilippo syndrome. He was about five years older than Carter, and while having friends who understood the diagnosis was a “lifeline,” Marcie said it could also be challenging to see Carter’s future in the older boy.
“The families with the older kids are looking back on what was, and the families with younger kids are looking forward to what is going to happen,” Kyle said. “That’s hard to take in sometimes, even though it’s good to have that support, too.”
Adjusting and educating
The Korths moved to Dubuque in 2019, where two daughters, Jordyn, now 2, and Madelyn, 1, joined Carter and his younger brother, Owen, 8.
Marcie said the couple long has been open with Owen about his brother’s condition and prognosis, and he is very protective of his brother and helps educate friends about Sanfilippo, which makes her proud.
She said it has been heartbreaking to watch Carter decline from a happy-go-lucky toddler who could jump, run, talk and feed himself to his more physically limited current condition.
“He communicates through vocalizations when he’s happy or sad, but other than eye contact and body language, it can be hard to know what he needs,” Kyle said.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, Carter and Marcie will participate in the 11th annual Alzheimer’s 5K, half-marathon, three-person team half-marathon and bike race on Heritage Trail in Dubuque. They will do so as part of Ainsley’s Angels in Iowa, a local chapter of a national nonprofit that promotes inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the community, particularly in endurance races.
Aulanda Krause, an ambassador with Ainsley’s Angels in Iowa, said Carter is one of nine riders who will be pushed during the race by runners, including Marcie.
Krause said the Iowa chapter of Ainsley’s Angels was founded in 2015 and has been less active in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is ramping back up this summer by participating in races such as the Grandview Gallop and Mississippi Valley Running Association Benefit Classic.
She also teaches Carter as a special education teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School in Dubuque and was excited to introduce the Korths to Ainsley’s Angels.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to find activities within the community that support people with disabilities, and so I immediately thought Carter and his family could enjoy this experience together,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to see (the riders’) reaction to the movement of going so fast.”
Marcie and Kyle are looking forward to the opportunity for Carter to meet new people and continue to share his story with the community.
“(Sanfilippo syndrome) doesn’t get a lot of publicity or funding for research because it is so rare,” Kyle said. “That’s why it’s so great to have groups like this that we can use as not only a time to make connections personally, but also to spread the word and raise awareness for what Carter is going through ... in hopes that someday, they will find a cure.”