News in your town

Police find evidence of card skimmers at 2 Dubuque ATMs

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Guttenberg to host socially distant 'COVID-19 style' egg hunt

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

Food boxes available for delivery to Dubuque residents in need

Officials urge owners of seasonal properties in Crawford County to 'stay in your primary area'

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from March

New COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, Clayton counties as statewide total climbs 10%