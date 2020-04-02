Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, will host two worship experiences amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
From 11 a.m. to noon on Palm Sunday, April 5, the church will host Drive-Through Communion in the parking lot. Participants are encouraged to drive through, where safely distanced, masked and gloved church members and staff will provide bread and juice to those inside the vehicle. There will be assistants directing traffic and handing out palm branches.
At 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, the church will host a Drive-In Worship. Participants can congregate in the parking lot and tune their radio to a specific station to hear worship in their vehicle.
Both services are free and open to the public.
In addition, the church is hosting three weekly live stream worship opportunities:
• CREW Online: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, for parents and kids.
• Thursday Round-table: Noon Thursdays, a round-table discussion about the chapter of Luke.
• Online Worship: 9:30 a.m. Sundays, a worship celebration with the church's house band.
For more information, call 563-582-8875, email office@grandviewdubuque.org or visit grandviewdubuque.org.