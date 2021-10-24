The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In addition to its earlier decision to recommend a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted last week to recommend a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The following are eligible for booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna six months or longer after their initial series: People 65 years and older; people 18 years and older who reside in long-term care settings; people aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions; people aged 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings. The following are eligible for booster doses of Johnson & Johnson: People aged 18 years and older who received a single dose Johnson & Johnson primary series should receive a COVID-19 booster dose at least 2 months after the first dose.
- Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area from Wednesday to Saturday, including two in Grant County and one in Iowa County.
- Fifty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis., were confirmed from Wednesday to Saturday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, Iowa County had 10 new cases in that time; Crawford County, 12; and Lafayette County, 15. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 10 new cases.
- No new information was available for the state of Iowa or its counties because the state continues to only release data once per week.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 43 active cases among students, a decrease of 11 since Wednesday, and nine among staff, a decrease of four. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 10 active cases among students systemwide and zero staff cases, both unchanged. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 39 student cases, down seven from Wednesday, and 9 staff cases, which is unchanged.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine local counties, while Jo Daviess County, remained at “substantial,” the second-highest rating.
- As of Saturday, 165,863 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.2% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- As of Wednesday, 476,426 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 6,907 from a week earlier. One hundred more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,848. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,741,846 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 65.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 4,326 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 777,244. The state’s related deaths increased by 49 to 8,342.
- As of Saturday, 3,372,990 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 5,115 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,680,908. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 63 to 25,590.
- As of Saturday, 6,882,512 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 63.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.