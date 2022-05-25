MANCHESTER, Iowa — The owners of a shuttered Manchester roadside zoo seek to reduce monthly fine payments, or alternatively serve time under house arrest, in relation to their contempt conviction.
Joey Hoover, an attorney for Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, recently filed a motion in Iowa District Court of Delaware County asking for the Sellners to pay $100 per month toward their $70,000 fine instead of the initially ordered $1,000 per month.
If the monthly payment is not reduced, Hoover asked for the Sellners to serve a 140-day jail sentence under house arrest instead.
“The requirement to pay $1,000 (a) month would cause significant hardship on their farm as well as their daily living expenses,” the motion states. “Jail time would leave their farm without anyone to care for the livestock and crops. Additionally, (it) would likely leave the defendants destitute and in financial ruin.”
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley previously ordered the Sellners to pay the $70,000 fine after finding them guilty of contempt for animals missing during a two-day rescue operation in 2019. The initial order to remove the animals and close the zoo was issued following a 2019 civil trial during which Ackley declared the zoo a public nuisance.
The contempt hearing took place in January 2021. The plaintiffs, assisted by Animal Legal Defense Fund, argued that the Sellners violated the initial order by removing animals from their property prior to rescue operations.
In September, the Sellners were fined $500 per missing animal over the two-day rescue, totaling $70,000. If the fine was not paid, the couple faced a one-day jail sentence per missing animal, or 140 days.
Hoover previously filed motions to dismiss the contempt conviction and fine. A stay was placed on the fine until the motions were addressed.
However, the Iowa Supreme Court in April rejected the request to hear the Sellners’ appeal and lifted the stay on the fine.
Hoover filed his motion seeking to reduce monthly fine payments earlier this month, and a group of attorneys representing the plaintiffs filed a resistance soon after.
“The Sellners are at it again,” the resistance states. “... Indeed, despite asserting that paying even $100 per month toward their fine would be ‘difficult,’ the Sellners previously claimed that they had the wherewithal to care for hundreds of animals.”
The resistance also argues that allowing the Sellners to serve their jail sentence under house arrest would not equate to punishment.
“After all, house arrest would mean allowing the Sellners to serve their sentence at the same location where they shockingly mistreated hundreds of animals for years, willfully disobeyed (the initial court order) and where they already spend much of their time,” the resistance states.
A virtual hearing to discuss the payments has been set for 10 a.m. today.