Maddie Cooley’s senior year of high school was a lesson in adapting to change.
During her last year at Platteville (Wis.) High School, she’s navigated a shifting attendance schedule, a quarantine during the state volleyball tournament and the cancellation of dances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But she’s also learned to be grateful for the opportunities she does have — playing sports, returning to a normal school schedule and looking forward to prom.
“One major lesson that COVID has taught me as a senior and moving on with life, is you just have to overcome these challenges, and it will help you in the end,” Cooley said.
The pandemic has made for a particularly unusual year for local high school seniors, who have had both their day-to-day routines and the milestones that typically come with the last year of high school disrupted.
Local seniors said that while they navigated challenges and disappointments in the past year, they learned to appreciate the parts of their school experience they did have. And with the end of their high school careers coming into view, they are also grateful that some aspects of their schooling seem to be returning to normal.
“I think that’s the one thing that I’m never going to take for granted again is, just being able to not worry about people being sick,” said Isabella Garcia, a senior at Dubuque Senior High School.
Year interrupted
Garcia started her year in Dubuque Community Schools’ hybrid schedule, alternating in-person and remote attendance days. She and her friends found they actually liked not having to physically be at school every day.
When the district moved back to fully in-person learning, however, Garcia moved to completely online learning.
“I definitely miss the in-person learning at school — it’s easier to stay on top of your school work,” Garcia said. “With online, it’s way easier to procrastinate … but it is nice that you can work at your own pace.”
She said she was grateful to be able to participate in her school’s theater program this year — even if that meant putting on productions while wearing masks.
“It’s definitely been an extreme challenge, but I think we’ve all worked together and found a way to do it,” Garcia said.
In Platteville, Cooley was one of three starters on her school’s volleyball team who ended up quarantined during the state tournament.
She said not being able to play with her team was difficult, but her teammates video chatted with her before and after the game, and she attended a state sendoff at school via Zoom. She also took comfort in seeing her other teammates get their time to shine.
“I had to think that I’m not the only one going through this right now,” Cooley said. “And that’s when a lot of it came to me, to be like, you can’t change it. It sucks, but it’s what happens when we’re in this pandemic.”
Ana Chandlee, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, said that all things considered, her senior year was better than she first expected.
At first, she worried her school would be closed and her sports canceled, but other than a two-week shutdown of her basketball team, she got to both attend school in person and play sports for the year.
“After being online last year the second semester, basically I really learned to just be thankful for being in school,” Chandlee said. “Being in school just made me so happy, so I was super flexible with all the changes and I kind of understood that it could be worse.”
‘Glimpses of normalcy’
Western Dubuque High School’s Ben Heiberger has noticed his perspective on an unusual senior year shift as time has gone on.
Early in the school year, he would get upset when event after event was canceled, such as the homecoming dance and the show choir’s Halloween celebration.
But with time, Heiberger started to come to terms with the changes the year brought, and eventually, some of the things he missed out on started to come back — a choir concert, prom, the powderpuff football game.
That helped him shift his perspective toward being grateful for the opportunities he did get during his senior year.
“It’s just those little glimpses of normalcy and hope that have fueled me to be positive throughout the second half of the school year,” Heiberger said.
Indeed, local high school seniors said that even as they have adjusted to the “new normal” of a COVID-19 world, they have started seeing signs of their old normal returning, too.
This month, Samantha Fish, senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, participated in her school’s Dance Marathon, the first large group school activity she has attended so far this year.
Now, she is looking forward to attending prom in May. This year’s event will be held outside in the school’s courtyard, with attendance limited to seniors only and their guests and attendees wearing masks.
“I’m just really thankful that we’re having a prom, even if it is smaller numbers and outside, definitely different than normal,” Fish said. “... It’s a really good closure.”
She said the past year has taught her to recognize the things he took for granted, such as seeing students sit together in class.
“You really see the significance in the little things and the importance of being together,” she said.