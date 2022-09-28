The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos on Tuesday committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for a proposed $18.35 million project on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

Board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association, unanimously voted for the move at their monthly meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.