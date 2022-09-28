The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos on Tuesday committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for a proposed $18.35 million project on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association, unanimously voted for the move at their monthly meeting.
Also on Tuesday, board members approved $650,000 in grant funding to five area organizations.
“The next few months will be very consequential to our trajectory, not only in the gaming market but leisure travel and the overall economy of the community,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and DRA.
Schmitt Island development project
The DRA committed to the match toward a Destination Iowa grant for more than $18 million worth of development on Chaplain Schmitt Island, including an outdoor amphitheater and trail connections.
Dixon said the DRA funds would support the City of Dubuque’s grant application for the Destination Iowa program, which uses federal American Rescue Plan Act money as funding for community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists.
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, City Manager Mike Van Milligen confirmed he will recommend that Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Oct. 3, approve the city applying for $7.3 million in Destination Iowa funding.
“This project will create a recreational landmark and a gateway from Wisconsin into Iowa connecting people to economic opportunities and key recreational assets,” Van Milligen said in the email. “Schmitt Island is Dubuque’s gateway to entertainment and the Mississippi (River). It is a connected island that welcomes visitors and community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors.
“The proposed project will create a signature destination and a ‘front door’ to Dubuque and Iowa. This project is designed to be the iconic outdoor recreational gateway that will connect tourists to the Mississippi River and create a sense of place improving the island’s overall amenities and attractions.”
DRA officials shared Schmitt Island development ideas with the Telegraph Herald last month, including the idea for an outdoor amphitheater on the greyhound track. Iowa Greyhound Park ceased operations in May.
Dixon told the TH last month the track could be demolished imminently, and an outdoor amphitheater could offer concerts similar to those offered on Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage.
The City Council also identified the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan as a top priority for 2022-2024.
“We are working steadfastly with the City of Dubuque to reimagine the area right outside our doors, which is the greyhound park,” Dixon said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s no news to us that the board came together (in the 1980s) to partner with the city to raise money to build the greyhound park, which helped sustain not only our organization but, quite frankly, this community for a number of years. That was done out of defense. Businesses were closing, and we needed to turn the tide. Now, we have the opportunity to go on offense.”
Mission grants
The five grants given out Tuesday were mission grants, representing requests of $50,000 to $500,000. Three mission grants totaling $575,000 previously were given out this year, and more will be announced in October.
The largest grant awarded Tuesday was $200,000 for Habitat for Humanity-Dubuque and Jackson Counties.
Executive Director Erica Haugen said the nonprofit plans to use the funds to acquire land to build more homes for families in need. She said the goal is to build houses to sell for less than $180,000, and potential lots to build on still are being discussed.
“The goal would be to do about 14 homes, but not all of them would be built by Habitat,” she said. “We would be able to purchase a parcel of land and divide that up for market-rate lots as well as affordable households.”
She said Habitat for Humanity currently builds an affordable home every other year, and she would like to see that increase to three or four homes annually.
“We all know housing is in short supply in Dubuque and Jackson counties,” she said. ”The opportunity to partner with local volunteers and local governments with support from the DRA, it’s phenomenal. It’s the catalyst that we need to really be responsive to needs in the community.”
A $150,000 grant was awarded to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Dubuque County Historical Society. The money will go toward the museum’s $1.3 million renovation project at River Discovery Center, which will bring in new animals and highlight the connection between American rivers and the sea.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment received a $125,000 grant to expand its programming into early childhood.
Executive Director Dawn Cogan said St. Mark currently serves children in kindergarten to sixth grade, but the organization plans to also enroll children from infancy through age 5 by late 2023.
“We’re doing that as a further enhancement of our mission on social-emotional well-being,” Cogan said. “The younger we can get kiddos, the better off they are, especially for that social-emotional component, which leads to academic success.”
Cogan said St. Mark is going through a process of identifying another site for early childhood programming, and the DRA will help fund the startup component of the project.
“We anticipate that we’re going to need an interim space where we can start serving children, and then, ultimately, we would want to likely either build or remodel an existing space to meet our long-term vision,” she said.
Cogan added that St. Mark also aims to focus on training others and providing consulting on its service model.
”No one can serve all kids and families who need it in a community, not one agency,” she said. “If we’re showing what we do and how it matters, it means more children will benefit.”
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque received $100,000 that will be used to build upon its efforts to increase equity in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.
President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen said the funding will go toward bringing the community together to invest in efforts such as summer programming, tutoring and student engagement.
“It is really about being able to expand our work with community-based partnerships to actually change and transform the system on how we can place equity at the center so that all students, especially those most affected by the pandemic, receive the support and opportunity to reach their full potential,” she said.
A $75,000 grant was awarded to United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States. President and CEO Danielle Leibfried said the organization provides immediate resources to those experiencing poverty, and the grant funding will support those efforts.
“It will provide food to those experiencing food scarcity,” she said. “It will provide brain health services to those who potentially can’t afford it. And it will support people experiencing homelessness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.