Online registration begins today for the annual Christmas assistance program of The Salvation Army of Dubuque.
Registration can be made by visiting centralusa.salvationarmy.org/Dubuque through Nov. 6 or until all available spots are filled, according to a press release. People without internet access may call 563-556-1573 for assistance.
After registering, parents or guardians who sign up for Christmas toys can choose an appointment time for distribution. Those who sign up for Christmas food will receive a voucher in the mail.