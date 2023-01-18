Question: Why did the City of Dubuque discontinue its snowplow progress map? It was a great resource for residents. Are there plans to bring it back?

Answer: The city’s snowplow progress map has not been available this winter because of a change in vendors, though officials seek to bring it back next winter.

