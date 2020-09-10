BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department seeks tips on the theft of a UTV that was parked near Boscobel.
The utility vehicle belonged to Interstate Tree Land Clearing Co. A press release states it was parked in the ditch along Grant County T near Homer Road, southeast of Boscobel, when it was taken on last Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
The vehicle had a 50-gallon diesel tank and pump on it.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2156.