The family and friends of a 20-year-old woman packed a Dubuque courtroom Wednesday for a hearing for the man accused of, while intoxicated, crashing into her vehicle, killing her and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 70, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle in relation to the crash that killed Hannah Ruggeberg, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant, and seriously injured her 3-year-old passenger.
Hoffman has pleaded not guilty. On Wednesday, he appeared for his hearing via closed-circuit TV from the Dubuque County Jail.
Assistant County Attorney Michael Whalen argued that Hoffman’s bond should remain at $250,000 cash.
“He would constitute a danger if released to society,” Whalen said, because Hoffman caused the deadly wreck when he drove after prolonged and heavy alcohol consumption.
Police said an intoxicated Hoffman was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle Nov. 9.
A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing him say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon.” Whalen said Hoffman admitted to drinking over the course of five hours before the crash.
Court documents state that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135% two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
On Wednesday, Hoffman’s attorney, Alyssa Carlson, argued that his bond “far exceeds the bail that’s reasonably necessary to keep Mr. Hoffman from fleeing.”
She cited his lack of a criminal history and age. She referenced his “significant ties to the community,” including to his mother, who is in hospice care in the Dubuque area. She noted that Hoffman turned himself in when criminal charges were filed.
“While we acknowledge that the nature of the charges are serious, at this point they are merely allegations,” Carlson said. “Nothing has been proven. ... He is not a danger to the community.”
Carlson asked Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig to reset Hoffman’s bond to “an amount that is reasonable.” She also asked that he be allowed to post a surety bond rather than cash only. Surety bonds allow defendants to have a third-party contract with the court to cover the financial obligation should the defendant violate the terms of his or her release, such as by failing to show up for court hearings.
If the bond terms are changed, Whalen requested that Hoffman be placed on pre-trial supervision, be required to turn in any firearms he owns, undergo a substance-abuse evaluation, not drive without a valid license and not travel outside of Dubuque County without permission.
He also requested that Hoffman have no contact with Ruggeberg’s family or the family of her passenger.
Wittig said she will take the matter under advisement and issue a written ruling.
Jessica Ruggeberg, the mother of Hannah Ruggeberg, said after the hearing that she does not feel Hoffman’s bond is excessive “compared to what we’ve been through.”
Jill Ruggeberg, Hannah’s grandmother, added: “Why should he be out of jail when Hannah is in the ground?”