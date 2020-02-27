PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Police said a meth dealer was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday in Prairie du Chien.
Ashley M. Starkey, 32, of Boscobel, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to a press release issued today by the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
It states that police pulled over a vehicle at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Marquette Road in Prairie du Chien. A police department K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle.
Police reported that Starkey then was found to be in possession of 41 grams of meth.
Her next hearing in Crawford County Circuit Court is set for March 9.