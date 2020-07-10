A new federal ruling on international college students has some local institutions scrambling to ensure their students can remain in the country.
On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it would not be extending an exemption, first implemented in the spring and summer semester of this year, allowing international students living in the U.S. to take online classes in the fall semester.
The federal mandate effectively requires that international students attend classes in person or return to their country of origin.
The new rule creates complications for international students during a time when many colleges are relegating classes to online in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many colleges have expressed opposition to the move, including Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have filed a lawsuit against the government to have the ruling reversed.
“To reveal this only about a month before the semester will start will make it a scramble for a lot of schools,” said the Rev. Tom Ascheman, president of Divine Word College in Epworth, where international students make up two-thirds of total enrollment. “It was not a generous decision at all.”
However, colleges in the tri-state area are working to ensure that international students will have in-person classes they can attend this fall.
“I was hoping the government would be more lenient on this, but we’re going to have to work with our students to make this work,” said Kate Zanger, primary designated school official for international students at Clarke University. “We’re not going to know the full impact until we review all of the students’ schedules.”
Clarke University, the University of Dubuque, Loras College, Divine Word College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville all confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that the schools intend to provide in-person and hybrid classes in the fall semester that will allow international students to remain in the country.
Paul Erickson, communications director for UW-Platteville, said school faculty are still assessing options for how to address the ruling on international students, but plans had already been in place to provide the necessary types of classes that international students will need.
“This is a complex topic that we are trying to work through,” Erickson said.
At the University of Dubuque, Bob Broshous, associate vice president and dean of admission, said the current intention of the university is to have all classes that were previously in-person classes remain that way in the fall semester, though students will be given the capability to attend classes virtually as well.
“This really shouldn’t affect us too much,” Broshous said. “We’ve elected to offer face-to-face instruction for all of our students.”
While international students in the area appear to be secure for the fall semester, colleges could still face complications in the future.
Zanger said Clarke University will need to work closely with international students who are seniors and don’t have many alternatives for remaining in-person classes they can take.
The possibility also exists for a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the fall, which could force colleges to close down campuses again.
“That would make things very complicated for us,” Ascheman said. “It would put the majority of our students in a bad situation.”
If another COVID-19 outbreak were to occur during the fall semester, Broshous said he believes the federal government would reinstitute the leniencies for international students.
“If there were any changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then ICE would have to address those issues for their own merit,” Broshous said. “I think if that happens, they would be accommodating to students.”
However, Ascheman said he is uncertain if ICE and the Department of Homeland Security will budge on the ruling. For now, he said, international students will need to wait and see if they can continue to attend school in the U.S.
“The current administration is not that friendly toward international students,” Ascheman said. “If it does remain, it will scramble many international students’ lives.”