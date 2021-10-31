Recently-filed campaign finance reports offer a view into the spending and fundraising efforts of this year’s candidates for Dubuque mayor and City Council.
Local candidates for the upcoming Nov. 2 race had to submit their final financial disclosure report on Thursday, detailing their campaign donations and expenditures for the month of October. Multiple reports filed by each candidate cover the total campaign contributions for each candidate from January up to Oct. 28.
Candidates had varying degrees of success in raising funds for their campaigns, but all the candidates who spoke with the Telegraph Herald regarded their efforts as successful.
The candidates for mayor, Brad Cavanagh and David Resnick, both managed to raise significant funds.
Cavanagh garnered the most with $10,571 in total contributions. While many of the contributions were small and from Dubuque residents, a notable larger donation came from the North Central States Carpenter PAC, based in St. Paul, Minn.
Cavanagh said the donation came from his outreach to the local carpenter’s union in Dubuque.
“That is the regional office for the carpenter’s union,” Cavanagh said. “I didn’t expect it at all, but I was very happy to have it. I definitely support unions and laborers.”
Resnick managed to raise $8,575 in contributions, though about $4,000 came directly from his brothers and sisters. Resnick said he did not attempt to fundraise this year or seek donations, and any financial support he did receive was not requested by him.
“My philosophy has always been to not ask for money,” Resnick said. “I don’t want to be beholden to anybody.”
Of the two mayoral candidates, current Mayor Roy Buol, who is not seeking reelection, and his wife, Deborah, only donated to Cavanagh’s campaign.
City Council candidates also raised significant funds for their elections.
Ward 1 incumbent Susan Farber, who is running unopposed, raised $6,910 for her campaign, with about $2,000 coming from her own personal funds. The Oct. 28 reports also state she has spent $1,189 more than she has raised on campaign expenditures, though Farber said the report does not account for additional donations she received since the report was filed on Oct. 26.
At-Large incumbent Ric Jones raised $6,465 for his campaign. He also received a donation from Deborah Buol.
Jones’ opponent, Michaela Freiburger, raised $3,120 for her campaign.
She did receive donations from former Dubuque City Council members, including Jake Rios, Brett Shaw and Kate Larson.
Ward 3 incumbent Danny Sprank raised $3,050 for his campaign, about half of which was a $1,500 contribution from his father-in-law.
Sprank’s opponent, Rickey Carner II, did not file any campaign finance reports with the State of Iowa.