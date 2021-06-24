Authorities are warning residents about a scam involving false emails attributed to an online retailer.
The scam involves emails about items residents have not ordered from Amazon.com, according to a social media post by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents have reported receiving false emails that include a customer service phone number that is not associated with Amazon.
The post states that the scammers intend for email recipients to call the number and provide personal or credit information.
Residents receiving suspicious emails are encouraged to contact law enforcement.
Dubuque County’s non-emergency dispatch number is 563-589-4414.