BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities said two people were arrested this week in connection with an overdose death in Grant County.
Austin Janick, 23, of La Crosse, was arrested Monday, and Travis Heal, 29, also of La Crosse, was arrested Tuesday. Both face charges of first-degree reckless homicide.
Janick also faces a charge of possession of narcotic drugs. He had a hearing Wednesday morning in Grant County Circuit Court, where his bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Online court records don’t yet list details of the Grant County charges against Heal, who also faces several charges in La Crosse County.
On Nov. 21, authorities were called to a home on Cedar Road in Boscobel to conduct a death investigation. Cierra Strametz, 23, had died from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl, according to the release.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the victim was discovered by her husband on Nov. 21, after which authorities were contacted.
Investigators discovered “indicators of drug use,” Dreckman said.
He said further investigation led to the arrests of Janick and Heal in La Crosse. Multiple agencies, including the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force and the La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska police departments, assisted with the investigation.