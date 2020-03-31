Dyer-Botsford Historical House and Doll Museum in Dyersville seeks phones, calculators and pens or other items featuring the names of city businesses.
The items will be used in an exhibition display about the history of phone companies and a calculator shelf, according to an online post.
Items can be dropped off on the front porch of Dyer-Botsford Historical House, 331 First Ave. E, then notify the Dyersville Area Historical Society. It can be reached at 563-875-2504 and dyersvillehs@iowatelecom.net.