A Cuba City native and member of the Madison Americana band Wheelhouse will perform during a free concert at the final Cuba City Community Market on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Frank Busch will take the stage at 4:30 p.m. with a different band, the State Champs, according to a press release.
Southwest Health also will offer free chair massages and blood-pressure screenings as well as giveaways, the release stated.
The market is held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Presidential Courtyard on Main Street between West Webster and West Calhoun streets.
For more information, call Bob Jones, city economic development director, at 608-744-2152 or visit www.cubacity.org.