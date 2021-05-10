BLOOMINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities today released details on a crash Friday in which two people were injured and a vehicle was pushed into the Bloomington Library/Village Hall.
Christopher Cale, 37, and his passenger, Summer Olson, 42, both of Boscobel, were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster with minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:10 a.m. Friday. A press release states that Cale was westbound on Congress Street when the brakes in his vehicle gave out. It crossed Canal Street and crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle, pushing into the library/village hall building, damaging the exterior wall.
The parked vehicle was owned by Lavonne Bartels, of Bloomington. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.