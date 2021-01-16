EPWORTH, Iowa — Their hands worked quickly to weave together the soft, colorful blankets they hoped to complete in one afternoon.
As the women worked, they chatted and even periodically paused for a snack or two. It felt good to be doing something “normal” and be together again, even if it was at a six-foot distance, said Diane McDermott.
“It was healthy to hear people talking again, even though we weren’t sitting that close to each other,” said McDermott, a member of the Women of Service group. “People were out again doing something good for the world.”
Recently, women who are part of the Epworth Women of Service group got together to make eight “no sew” fleece blankets that will given to Dubuque County organization Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which every January donates blankets to those who are experiencing homelessness in the county.
In order to help RSVP fulfill its mission, Women of Service stepped up to see what they could to, according to RSVP Director Marie Zoromski.
“It’s both beneficial for my program and the people that receive the blankets to know there are other people in the community who care about their well being,” she said. “I was extremely excited to add them to the project.”
McDermott said she first learned about RSVP’s efforts after she attended a different class led by Zoromski. She knew it was a project Women of Service would want to be a part of, she said.
“We have been given a lot,” she said. “We have homes and have blankets, and we are warm and there are a lot of people who are not. Being able to give a blanket to someone who may have to sleep outside or in cars — it’s a good project.”
McDermott said her group first formed about a year ago and originally had about 20 members from all over the county. It has since shrunk to about 15 people since the pandemic began, she said.
In the time they’ve been together, the group has made diaper liners for children in Haiti, created shopping bags from old T-shirts for Resources Unite, painted envelopes to help a local artist who sold them and donated the proceeds to Lila Mae’s House which supports victims of sex trafficking, and more, McDermott said.
“There are just so many different needs out there and each group seems to hit a different need,” she said. “I guess a lot of it is just awareness of just all these groups that are out there and by bringing it to the Women of Service, we spread knowledge to other groups.”