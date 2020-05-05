A small used car dealership will launch just steps away from downtown Dyersville after recently being granted a permit by the Dyersville City Council.
Jeff’s Auto Service owner Jeff Reinert requested the conditional-use permit for auto sales.
“We plan to run a used auto sales business in our current parking lot,” he said. “We’re just using the same space we’ve used for years.”
Reinert said the plan right now is to have six to 10 cars for sale at a time, and this portion of the business likely will be dubbed Second Avenue Auto Sales.
City Administrator Mick Michel said these matters are typically handled by the Board of Adjustment, but due to Mayor Jim Heavens’ COVID-19 proclamation barring advisory body meetings for the time being, the issue was instead brought straight to the council.
Michel said auto sales have occurred on Second Avenue in the past and he didn’t foresee any issues in regard to spacing.