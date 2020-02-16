City of Dyersville officials will hold a public hearing Monday to discuss plans to pave 12 feet of city trail that will connect to the Heritage Trail system.
Dyersville City Council members are currently looking into ways to pave a fraction of the city’s trail system that runs from East Beltline Road to Iowa 136.
Mick Michel, Dyersville’s city administrator, said the city hopes to apply for a grant of up to $250,000 to help pay to connect part of city trail to Heritage Trail. Right now, it is only a granular trail and many residents take side streets to get access to Heritage Trail, Michel said.
After the hearing, City Council members will vote on whether to approve and move forward with the $650,000 project. Anything not covered by grant money will be paid for with city funds.