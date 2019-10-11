DuBrew 2019
Friday, 1450 Alta Vista St.
8 to 11 p.m. Duhawk Brewers and the Young Alumni Advisory Board invite you to the ninth annual DuBrew. This fundraising and social event is a great way to kick off homecoming weekend by sharing a toast in the Fieldhouse and giving back to Loras. No gift is too small and each makes a difference in the lives of current students. Drink good beer and feel good about doing so. From ciders and stouts to sours and pilsners, more than 15 Loras alumni and local brewers will be donating their beer for a tasting. Current students are not permitted to attend. To register, visit Alumni.Loras.edu/dubrew.
Galena Country Fair
Saturday, Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More than 150 vendors will offer original, handmade arts, crafts and fine arts. The event includes fair food, live entertainment, children’s games and farmers market booths. Enjoy an Irish dancing performance each day along with a silent auction and raffle. Free remote parking and shuttle service daily. For more information, visit GalenaCountryFair.com.
Frankie's Story
Saturday and Sunday, Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis.
Shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Frankie, Witch Hazel Green’s adopted son, tries to figure out the mystery of where he came from in the Fever River Puppeteers’ Halloween marionette show. The lighthearted, family-friendly show is about 45 minutes long. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children. For more information, visit HazelGreenOperaHouse.blogspot.com.
Maqtoberfest
Saturday, downtown Maquoketa, Iowa
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join a local celebration to highlight all things that make rural communities unique and great places to live. The event will offer a tasting from local food vendors, local wine-makers, local producers, local crafters and so much more. For more information, visit Maqtoberfest.com.
Octoberfest Polka Festival
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dubuque County Fairgrounds will host its 21st annual Octoberfest Polka Festival. Come and enjoy some of the best bands while dancing on one of the biggest and best wooden dance floors in the Midwest. There will be brats and sauerkraut, beer-braised brisket and pork loin, plus a regular menu with full-service bar. Admission is $15 per person.