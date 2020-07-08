PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Police said a Prairie du Chien man faces four drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday.
Brandon Burdick, 25, faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Prairie du Chien Police Department. He also was cited with operating after his license had been revoked and failure to have automobile insurance.
A press release states that police pulled over Burdick's vehicle at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of South Illinois Street. Police K-9 Rico indicated that drugs were in the vehicle.
Police reported finding meth, THC and meth paraphernalia inside during an ensuing search.