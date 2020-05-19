DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A pair of wetland sites soon could hug the sides of Beltline Road along the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
Dyersville City Council members recently approved a $124,000 contract with Impact 7G for professional services that will cover the two river-related projects, which are both tied to grants.
The first project will create a stormwater wetland area south of Beltline Road, just behind the Dyersville Public Works maintenance building.
The city has been awarded a $100,000 grant for the work, with a required $100,000 match from the city.
Judy Joyce, of Impact 7G, said the project aims to combine water quality improvements, flood mitigation and economic development within the watershed.
The second portion of Impact 7G’s contract involves the state-required mitigation efforts that will arise from the inevitable disturbing of the flood plain during construction of the 12th to 13th Avenue bridge.
In order to offset any disruptions made during construction, a second wetland mitigation site could be constructed to the north of Beltline Road.
In recent months, council members agreed to apply for a federal grant in the hopes of funding three bridge projects, including 12th to 13th Avenue.
While the 12th to 13th Avenue bridge previously was dubbed a high priority for the city, should Dyersville not be awarded the grant, the two other bridges would be sidelined for the time being while staff would search for other funding mechanisms for 12th to 13th Avenue.