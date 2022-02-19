Dubuque Community School District officials on Friday announced the top three candidates in their search for a new superintendent.
The finalists are Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools; Kent Mutchler, superintendent of Geneva (Ill.) Community Unit School District 304; and R. Chace Ramey, deputy superintendent for Iowa City Community School District.
Dubuque district officials seek a successor to Superintendent Stan Rheingans, whose last day with the district will be June 30 as he then becomes chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.
The district received 16 applications for the position, according to a press release. School board members whittled the field to seven semifinalists before announcing the finalists Friday.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with each candidate regarding that person’s background and goals if selected.
Amy Hawkins
Age: 48
Family: Husband and two daughters
Relevant experience: Has served as chief human resources officer for Dubuque Community Schools since 2019. Previously served as the district’s director of activities and athletics, wellness and health curriculum coordinator, LEAP Enrichment Program director and English Language Learners curriculum coordinator.
About Hawkins: Hawkins is no stranger to Dubuque schools, having graduated from Hempstead High School and watched her children graduate from the district. Prior to her administrative roles, she was a wellness teacher and coach at Dubuque Senior High School.
“I’ve really grown up in the district, and I feel like it would be an honor to be able to lead this district and lead this great team and board that we have here,” Hawkins said.
As superintendent, Hawkins would strive to realize and enhance the goals in the district’s strategic plan, with a focus on social-emotional learning. She said she plans to strengthen her relationships with district officials and community partners and to work collaboratively to meet those targets.
“As a physical education teacher and coach, that team atmosphere is something that I thrive in,” she said. “We have a lot of experts in our district, and it’s important that we play off the strengths of our experts to get to our goal.”
Kent Mutchler
Age: 61
Family: Wife, two daughters and two sons
Relevant experience: Has served as superintendent of Geneva (Ill.) Community Unit School District 304 since 2006. Previously served as superintendent at Ankeny (Iowa) Community Schools and Oelwein (Iowa) Community Schools and as assistant superintendent in Spencer (Iowa) Community School District. Other previous positions include principal, athletic director and social studies teacher.
About Mutchler: After more than 30 years in education, Mutchler said he has developed a collaborative leadership style that he thinks would fit well in the Dubuque district.
“I have a solid background in education, and yet I’m very innovative,” he said. “I value collaboration a great deal and working with people.”
Mutchler said he has experience in a wide range of topics necessary for school administration, from curriculum to operations and maintenance to school finance. During his career, he has helped implement and expand programs focusing on reading and mathematics preparation, instructional coaching, special education and career and technical education.
“I think I can bring a nice balance and a holistic approach to leading this district,” he said. “I really enjoy working with everyone, from the school board to teachers to principals to the staff that support all of that, from the custodians to the bus drivers.”
R. Chace Ramey
Age: 43
Family: Wife and three daughters
Relevant experience: Has served as deputy superintendent for Iowa City Community School District since 2018. Previously served as assistant superintendent for human resources for Fairfax (Va.) County Public Schools and chief human resources officer for Iowa City Community Schools. Other previous positions include chief of staff and director of student services.
About Ramey: Ramey said he was drawn to the Dubuque district due to its strong track record of serving students and his connections to the area. His wife is from Bellevue, Iowa, and the couple has family who live and work in Dubuque.
“This opportunity to serve the students of Dubuque is also an ability for me to give back to a community that has given so much to our family,” he said.
He believes his experience in school districts of various sizes prepares him for the Dubuque position. As superintendent, he would strive to build relationships and said his leadership style strikes a balance between a broad view of the district’s long-term plans and a focus on individual students and staff.
“I think it’s important to keep that systematic view … of how the organization operates and what we must do from a vision and mission standpoint to move forward, but always be conscious that every single one of our decisions impacts children individually,” he said.
Next steps
Final interviews with Mutchler, Ramey and Hawkins will take place on Monday, Feb. 21; Tuesday, Feb. 22; and Thursday, Feb. 24, respectively.
Each finalist will meet with interview teams of district staff, parents and community partners, concluding the day with an interview with board members. No public events or forums with the candidates will take place.