The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Cherie A. Hentges, 35, of 36 W. Fourth St., No. 623, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging child endangerment and a probation violation.
Andrew A. Rycraw, 38, of 1690 White St., No. 3, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Rycraw assaulted Stephanie M. Jackson, 39, of 1690 White St., No. 4, at her residence.
Amber L. Wentz, 36, 611 University Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East 14th and Elm streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patricia A. Morgan, 39, of 49 Diagonal St., was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Monday at her residence on a warrant charging three counts of child endangerment.
McKenzie C. McElmeel, 27, of 1805 N. Grandview Ave., reported $600 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at her residence at about 11 p.m. Saturday.
Danielle C. Daughetee, 38, of 952 Southern Ave., reported the theft of $920 worth of items — including a purse, cellphone and prescription medications — at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday at 2320 Washington St.