LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Authorities said a teen was injured Wednesday when his foot was run over at Iowa- Grant High School.
The 16-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The agency did not release the teen’s name.
The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the high school in Livingston. A press release states that the boy had his foot run over by a vehicle, but no information was provided about that vehicle or its driver.