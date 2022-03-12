Before there was Facebook, there was Lorraine Hirsch.
The Dubuque resident always made a point to know the business of her family members. If someone was sick or getting married, she knew about it — and she made sure everyone else knew, too.
If Lorraine missed one of her kids, she would make them food and invite them over to retrieve it. If her children didn’t answer the phone, she would call her grandchildren to ask how their parents were doing.
“She’s Facebook,” said her son Steve Hirsch. “If she gets a whiff of something, she’s going to investigate.”
While that habit sometimes meant Lorraine shared information that a person didn’t want everyone to know, her children know it came from a place of love.
“She just cared about everybody,” said her daughter Tina LaRue.
Lorraine, 84, died on Dec. 28 of heart failure.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1937, in Dubuque to Winifred and William Fransen. She was one of the couple’s nine children.
Lorraine married John “Jack” Hirsch on Dec. 31, 1954. She was 17 and had met Jack when she was dating one of his friends.
In their married life, Lorraine and Jack never went anywhere without each other.
“They were married in the ’50s, so things were different back then, but they were inseparable,” said their daughter Linda Bowman. “They did everything together.”
The couple had six children: Linda Bowman, John Hirsch, Peggy Redmond, Steve Hirsch, Tina LaRue and David Hirsch.
The family moved a few times in the early years after Jack joined the Air Force. Once Jack left the service, the family settled back in Dubuque.
In 1961, Jack built the family a home on Ridgeway Avenue. Lorraine and Jack would spend the rest of their lives there.
When their children were growing up, Lorraine and Jack would load them up into the station wagon and take them to the drive-in movies not far from their home.
“If the wind was blowing good, you could hear the drive-in, plus you could see the screen (from the house),” said daughter Peggy Redmond.
The couple often took the children camping and always had a camper or a cottage when the kids were growing up. The couple always would invite everyone.
“They had boats that my dad built,” Linda said. “He built a boat. It sank, but he built it.”
The Hirsch children admit to being a rambunctious group when they were younger, but in Lorraine’s eyes, they could do no wrong.
“Mom was always the buffer, so she would always say, ‘You wait ‘til your father gets home,’ but she never told him most of the time, and we knew that,” Linda said.
Lorraine worked a variety of jobs. She and Jack owned multiple laundromats over the years, and Lorraine ran those. She also worked at Cinema Center and University of Dubuque.
The couple owned a tavern, Lorraine’s Tap, on Third Street at one point. Lorraine tended bar, and over time, many of the customers came to know her as “Goofy,” probably because that’s what she was.
“They started calling her ‘Goofy,’ and it just stuck. And it stuck with her for years and years and years after that,” Linda said.
Lorraine always was the life of the party, her children said. She wasn’t afraid to get up on a table and dance, and for many years, she seemed to have more energy than her children did. On Friday nights, she would go down with Linda and her husband to Diamond Jo Casino. No matter the results, she told her children that she won or lost $5.
She always liked to have people stop by the house to visit, and she always had food to offer, whether or not it was stale. Her kids always could tell when she missed them because she would call to tell them she made them something to eat.
“If there was one of us that she hadn’t seen that she thought she needed to, she would call and she’d say, ‘Oh, by the way, I made something if you want to stop over and get it.’ And it would always be your favorite thing because she knew you’d be over,” Linda said.
As her grandkids got older, Lorraine earned a reputation as the “cool grandma” because she always was stylishly dressed. Some of the grandchildren even borrowed her clothes at times.
If the grandkids were into a new gadget, she wanted to know what it was all about.
“A lot of grandkids came over and visited her a lot,” said Janet Hirsch, Lorraine’s daughter-in-law.
Lorraine always had the whole family over for Christmas, including the in-laws, grandkids and great-grandkids and their boyfriends and girlfriends. The Christmas Eve before she died, more than 100 people came.
“It doesn’t look like the house was big enough for it, but it was,” Steve said. “It was plenty big.”
Lorraine had 19 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. All of them got gifts each Christmas, as did Lorraine’s children.
After Jack died in 2014, Lorraine became particularly close with her dog. When Lorraine cooked meals, she would make extra for Benji. And when she went out to eat, she brought him home a to-go box.
“The dog constantly went to the back door to go outside because as soon as he came in, he got a treat, and he knew it,” Peggy said.
Lorraine was never one to complain, even when she ran into health issues later in life. On Christmas 2021, she made her usual rounds with Linda to visit her children’s homes and see what everyone got for Christmas.
When she stopped at Steve’s place, she complained as she walked up the stairs that she was having a hard time breathing. When the problem persisted, she went to the hospital.
Doctors realized her heart was failing. Lorraine’s children and their spouses had the chance to say their goodbyes before she died.
“She didn’t want to be a burden to us,” Linda said. “She said that all along … so she went the way she wanted.”
When Linda thinks of Lorraine, she remembers her mother’s kindness to everyone.
“(She was) giving, and she loved the hell out of all of us kids and the grandkids,” Linda said.