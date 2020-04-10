DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After months spent preparing for a hotly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, local officials have paused all plans knowing game day might no longer be possible.
The Aug. 13 matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville garnered national and even international headlines when it was announced last August. But as the number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa and across the country continues to climb, local officials who were overjoyed at that announcement and quickly sprung into action now are at a standstill.
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said the one update he received from MLB officials regarding the game was “stay tuned.”
So, with no more information available, that’s exactly what he has been telling everyone else.
“We don’t know, and they don’t know,” he said. “I think the rumblings are they will keep the Field of Dreams spot and same date (on the schedule) because they think it will be a morale-builder.”
In March, league officials announced they would cancel the remaining spring training games and push back the season’s opening day, which was set for March 26, due to the pandemic. On April 1, the MLB canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals slated for June 13 and 14.
League officials still are determining if a regular season can be held safely and, if so, when it might begin. The Dyersville game remains on the official MLB schedule.
Given that, local officials just have to wait and see, Heavens said.
“I think we are still planning that it is going to happen,” he said. “I would say the odds are certainly better than 50/50, but that’s my guess.”
If the game is held, it will be a busy summer, said Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“There’s so many questions going through people’s minds,” she said. “It’s so unknown right now. I know businesses are questioning if it is happening.”
Preparing for the game no longer is a priority for area businesses, many of whom have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 and restrictions related to decreasing its spread, she said. Many of those businesses are shuttered currently, so the top priority of their owners will be to reopen and get back on their feet when they can.
“We have a little bit of time left, so I think right now we are concentrating on this virus so we can get our businesses open,” she said.
At the movie site, it’s business as usual, said Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball, the site’s owner.
“These are definitely challenging times for everyone,” he said. “For us, we are right now taking this time to be productive with bigger overarching projects.”
Weinberg said construction on an 8,000-seat ballpark near the film’s iconic ballfield continues.
Local officials also had planned a four-day Beyond the Game celebration for Aug. 12 to 15 tied to the MLB game.
“In a perfect world, it would be amazing if this event could take place this summer because we all could use that influx of business and that sense of feel-good that event would generate,” said Keith Rahe, the president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.
But with the COVID-19 threat still very much at hand, there are no guarantees, he said.
“Obviously, this whole pandemic has brought everything to a halt,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen in 2020, we will have something like that in 2021.”