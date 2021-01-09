One of the first experiences that U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, had in Congress was one of being under siege.
Hinson was sworn in Monday to Represent Iowa’s First Congressional District. When a mob supporting President Donald Trump assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, she was barricaded inside her office — where the walls were still bare — checking in with family back in Iowa.
“We were locked in our office for several hours,” Hinson told Iowa reporters on Friday. “I FaceTimed with my boys Matt and Jax to try to explain everything that was happening here, and to let them know, number one, that their mom was safe.”
When she emerged, the new congresswoman joined the majority of her colleagues in both congressional chambers to certify the election of Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president.
“I’m proud that everyone went back to work and continued what we needed to get done, which was certifying this election this week,” she said.
Hinson, a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives from Marion, unseated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the November election.
Hinson said Friday that signs are still visible of Wednesday’s assault — windows broken, statues covered in plastic, flags at half-staff for a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died of injuries sustained in the skirmish.
“I walked through Statuary Hall yesterday and … I took a moment, because I knew the gravity of what had happened in that building and also the meaning of what it meant for me to be there and go back to work,” she said.
Hinson said that experience strengthened her resolve in one fight she has already backed — protecting Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ win to represent Iowa’s Second Congressional District over Democrat Rita Hart. Miller-Meeks bested Hart by six votes, though Hart has contested the outcome.
“(Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) needs to promise not to intervene and let the certified results stand, or she’s being the ultimate hypocrite with what we did this week,” Hinson said.
Since voting to certify the presidential election results, Hinson has “put her head down” and co-sponsored 13 pieces of legislation already. Seven are anti-abortion bills, three she called “government transparency” bills, one would allow concealed carry of firearms in any state which allows it, one would allow post-9/11 veterans to use federal funds to pay student loans and one would be a constitutional amendment to prevent adding more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Hinson said she was “disappointed” in Trump’s handling of Wednesday’s assault. However, she defended his policy stances while in office in a press release and said she opposed Democratic calls for Trump’s removal or impeachment.
In response to Hinson’s statement, Finkenauer tweeted that political divisions won’t heal unless Trump is held accountable.
“The dividing line is real & you have chosen to be on the side of conspiracy theorists & enablers,” she wrote.
Officials from the Iowa Democratic Party did not respond to requests for comment.