A former Dubuque man on Monday pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults years ago and now faces up to 40 years in prison.
Martel E. Fountain Sr., 30, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to four counts of third-degree sexual assault. As part of a plea deal, four counts of first-degree burglary will be dismissed.
Authorities said the incidents occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 6, 2011; Aug. 22, 2011; Nov. 8, 2011; and May 25, 2014. Four different women were sexually assaulted.
“You admit to doing all the things we’ve described,” Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt said to Fountain.
Fountain answered, “Yes.”
He was shackled, dressed in orange prison garb and seated next to his attorney, Les Blair.
Court documents state that Fountain forced his way into the homes of each of the four women. The Telegraph Herald does not identify sexual assault victims.
“If witnesses came to court, could the state prove these things to be true?” Shubatt asked Fountain, who answered, “Yes.”
The four women did not know Fountain, who was implicated when collected DNA evidence from the women indicated a single attacker.
Authorities connected the crimes to Fountain in early 2019, when he was arrested on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Dubuque area. His DNA was taken during that arrest.
The plea agreement calls for the maximum, 10-year prison sentences for each of the four counts. The sentences would be served consecutively.
Fountain additionally faces a $1,000 fine and a $250 sexual abuse surcharge for each count.
Fountain would be required to register as a sex offender for life and faces a special sentence under Iowa law. A special sentence means Fountain could be subject to commitment back into custody if, after his prison term, he is deemed to be a danger to the public.
Shubatt set Fountain’s sentencing hearing for the week of March 30, with an exact date and time to be determined. He noted that the plea negotiations agreed to by Fountain and prosecutors are nonbinding at the time of sentencing.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall indicated prosecutors will be preparing victim-impact statements for use at sentencing.