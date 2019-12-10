ELKADER, Iowa – Authorities investigating a report of a suspicious person who followed a student from a school in Elkader to a small town nine miles away.
The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. Monday when a subject followed a student from the school to the student's vehicle, which was parked about a block away, according to a press release from the Elkader Police Department. The subject got into a vehicle that was parked directly behind the student and followed the student to St. Olaf before turning onto a gravel road.
The subject is described as a white male, 19-30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall, with a muscular build, a dark-colored goatee and wearing an all-black hoodie and jeans.
The vehicle is described as a lifted black truck with loud exhaust with orange clearance lights on the cab.
A possible similar incident occurred during the weekend by Dollar General on North High Street. In this incident, a female stated that she was followed by a male in a truck. It is not known if these two incidents are related.
As a precaution, police will be increasing their presence and patrol efforts in certain areas, according to the release.
Police are interested in identifying the subject for questioning to determine the nature of the incident.
Anyone with information about these incidents or similar situations are asked to call the Clayton County Dispatch Center at 563-245-2422 or Elkader police at 563-245-3110. People may also email the case officer at epd25-2@alpine.net.