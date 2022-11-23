MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District officials will continue to discuss the presence of two flags in a high school classroom after school board members this week approved an amended, state-required policy regulating employee expression.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the second and final reading of the policy, amended to remove a sentence dictating that classroom displays should be “primarily focused on curriculum” and instead referencing several existing board policies addressing employee political activity and the teaching of controversial subjects.
Approval of the employee expression policy first came before the board in September to bring the district into compliance with state law. Board members approved the first reading of the policy at that time.
Around the same time, however, district administrators also heard from a parent concerned about the presence of flags supporting LGBTQ+ Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement in the classroom of Maquoketa High School English teacher Mykah Kennedy. The flags have hung in Kennedy’s classroom since she began teaching in the district three years ago.
Board members last month voted unanimously to table the second reading of the employee expression policy after hearing from students, parents, teachers and community members both in favor of and against the flags. Similar concerns were shared at this week’s meeting.
Several residents opposed to the flags’ presence in the classroom argued that they send a political message and violate the district’s policy on employee political activity.
Supporters of the flags said they create an atmosphere of inclusion and safety, particularly for students of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Multiple speakers said they or their children experienced racist or otherwise hurtful interactions at school, and the flags in Kennedy’s classroom helped create an environment that combated that.
“Ms. Kennedy is not teaching, preaching or forcing any student to support these symbols or ideas,” said parent Dawn Hutchin. “She is simply showing solidarity to a minority in a racially charged school environment.”
Resident Judene Berggren said that while she understands the flags make some students feel safe or accepted, school board members also should consider the feelings of students who might be offended by them.
“There are different types of students, and you need to weigh out the two sides when you make your decision,” she said.
Board members agreed with residents’ concerns, voiced both this week and at last month’s meeting, that the directive that displays be focused on curriculum could forbid teachers from displaying items such as seasonal decorations or family pictures.
“I think it would have way too many unintended consequences, as people have talked about, and it would be a nightmare to try to enforce,” said School Board Member Tom Miller. “I think these other policies that we already have … address some of the issues around this.”
Board members referred to three existing district policies that prohibit employees from engaging in political activity on property under board jurisdiction and state that teachers must not advocate partisan causes, religious views or propaganda when teaching controversial subjects.
“However, an instructor will not be prohibited from expressing a personal opinion as long as students are encouraged to reach their own decisions independently,” board policy states.
After the meeting, Superintendent Tara Notz said that by amending the employee expression policy to reference the political activity and teaching of controversial subjects policies, the issue of the flags would fall under the purview of those policies.
She said the district’s administrative team will discuss whether the flags constitute political activity and make a recommendation to the board in the coming months as to how to proceed. For now, the flags can remain in Kennedy’s classroom.
“We’ll continue to work through the details, and this will be something we’ll continue to communicate out to staff and students as to what that really means for the next steps,” Notz said.
School board members pledged that no matter the outcome of the flag issue, district officials would work to create a more inclusive environment to address the racism and harassment that students and parents had shared. Several mentioned the possibility of restarting a “diversity club” that the district previously sponsored.
“Whether the flags stay or go, I think the underlying message that’s come to us is that we may not be meeting the needs of some of our students,” said School Board Member Terry Creegan. “ … We just need to figure out what steps will work (to address that).”
