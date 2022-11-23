MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District officials will continue to discuss the presence of two flags in a high school classroom after school board members this week approved an amended, state-required policy regulating employee expression.

Board members voted unanimously to approve the second and final reading of the policy, amended to remove a sentence dictating that classroom displays should be “primarily focused on curriculum” and instead referencing several existing board policies addressing employee political activity and the teaching of controversial subjects.

