A Dubuque man was arrested for threatening his neighbor with a knife.
Blake J. Drapeau, 29, of 2940½ Central Ave., was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts.
Court documents obtained Friday state that police responded to 2940 Central Ave. on Thursday for reports of a disturbance and a man possibly armed with a knife. Neiko Nathan, 19, of 2940 Central Ave., told officers that Drapeau was in the apartment next to hers and had the knife.
Officers then entered Drapeau’s apartment and found him holding a knife, documents state. When arresting him, officers found another knife on Drapeau.
After arresting Drapeau, documents state that officers spoke with Kevin Nathan, 31, of 2940 Central Ave., who said he came home to find Drapeau yelling at Neiko Nathan that he “would burn the apartment down and he would stab (Neiko) Nathan.”
Kevin Nathan told officers that he tried to speak to Drapeau on the porch of the apartment building, but Drapeau grabbed a knife. Drapeau did not approach Kevin Nathan, but he reported being in fear due to Drapeau’s earlier threat.