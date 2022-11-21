ASBURY, Iowa — Brody Nicks, 8, slipped on his skis on Sunday morning and surveyed the snowy slopes at Sundown Mountain Resort with satisfaction.
“There’s a jump over there, Lily,” he said to his 14-year-old sister. “Come with me.”
“I bet I’ll beat you to the bottom,” Lily responded, using her ski poles to push off the hard-packed snow and follow her brother down the hill.
The Dubuque siblings were among a crowd of skiers and snowboarders who visited the resort for its opening weekend. Sundown welcomed guests for the first time this season on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Only its beginner ski area was open, with some terrain park features included.
“It’s a nice, easy start to the season,” said mountain manager Chris MacDonald. “We catered to the kids this weekend, and we picked a small run with one little lift.”
Although the Dubuque area did receive a trace of snow throughout the past week, the vast majority of Sundown’s snow this weekend was man-made. MacDonald said resort officials were grateful for an extended stretch of below-freezing temperatures that allowed them to make snow and open earlier than usual.
“It takes an awful lot of snow to get the bigger lifts running, but we were confident we could open this run ahead of schedule,” he said. “We made a tremendous amount of snow in the last couple days.”
On a large snow pile at the top of the hill, 19-year-olds Zeus Fugate, Jake Swartzendruber and Vinny Bowlin, all of Kalona, Iowa, secured the straps of their snowboards after exiting the chairlift.
The three have season passes to Sundown and were excited to learn the resort would open this weekend.
“My mom told me this place was open, and I told these guys, ‘We’ve got to come, right away,’” Swartzendruber said. “The snow’s not bad for being mostly man-made.”
Brothers James and Austin Wadkins, of Davenport, Iowa, and their friend Alison Borkowski, of Bettendorf, also made the drive.
“It was the closest (ski resort) to us that was open today, and I got the day off work,” said Austin Wadkins. “Anywhere I can get my skis down, no matter how much snow they have, I’m more than happy to go.”
James Wadkins said he views snowboarding as a way to both relax and test his skills.
“It’s all about the chance to challenge yourself,” he said, with a grin. “There’s no rules.”
MacDonald said Sundown will be closed from Monday to Thursday, Nov. 21 to 24, in hopes of reopening Friday, Nov. 25, with more runs, lifts and terrain park features open. This will be dependent on weather, however, as high temperatures around 40 degrees are predicted for much of this week.
Meanwhile, Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Ill., plans to open for the season from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to the resort’s website. Chestnut also intends to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, before closing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, with future hours to be determined.
