The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Eric M. Thomas, 28, of 1671 Main St., No. 7, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault, second-degree burglary and two counts of child endangerment.
Jason A. Maurice, 36, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the facility on a warrant charging assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jesse J. Zeromski, 24, of 624 N. Burden St., was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Davis Street on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
A case of unauthorized use of a credit card that resulted in the theft of $684 was reported on Tuesday at a residence in the 1600 block of Main Street.
A burglary resulting in the theft of a television, clothes and other items worth $10,000 was reported Tuesday at a residence in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
A wire fraud case involving the theft of $1,886 occurred Friday at a residence in the 3500 block of Windsor Avenue.