Dubuque officials seek tips to help locate a dog that bit a person Monday evening on Kelly Lane.

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Kelly Lane and Thornwood Drive, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque Health Services Department.

The release states that the dog was being walked on a leash by a white female, approximately 5-foot-3, with short blond hair. The dog is described as a brown/white bulldog/boxer mix.

Authorities need to determine the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information is asked to call the city’s health services department at 563-589-4185 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week or the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563- 589-4415 after those hours or on the weekend.

