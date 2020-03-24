Cascade’s citywide cleanup event is set for April 25.
Residents should have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
The collection is limited to two large items and the equivalent of four 33-gallon garbage cans per household.
Metal and wood must be separated into bundles. Paint cans must be empty and dried.
Appliances, monitors and TVs require a $15 curbside pickup tag available at City Hall.
Items not approved for pickup include tires, car batteries, business/farm chemicals, waste, explosives, ammunition, diethyl ether and picric acid.