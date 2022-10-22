The race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., has become as much about character as issues in final weeks before Election Day.
Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — who Kind endorsed early — touted his agricultural background and experience but also railed against Republican Derrick Van Orden in an interview with the Telegraph Herald.
The TH started reaching out to Van Orden’s campaign on Tuesday for this story, and after several days of no response, staffers said the candidate had no time for an interview.
Van Orden ran against Kind in 2020 and narrowly lost. He retired to northern Wisconsin seven years ago after a 26-year military career, much of it as a Navy SEAL. He moved to Prairie du Chien after the 2020 election.
Pfaff won a crowded Democratic Party primary for the district, which includes Crawford and Grant counties. The latest in a long line of family farmers, Pfaff worked for 12 years as an agriculture and rural development staffer in Kind’s office and was appointed by President Barack Obama to be Wisconsin’s executive director for farm service programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. In 2015, he took over as deputy administrator for the Farm Service Agency. He served as Wisconsin’s secretary of agriculture until the Republican-controlled Legislature denied his nomination after nearly a year. He flipped a district for a seat in the Wisconsin Senate in 2020.
In his interview, Pfaff said he would draw on his experience if elected.
“I will be a tremendous advocate for rural America,” he said. “I will reach across the aisle and find common ground because I know this district. We grow an awful lot of food in western Wisconsin. We need to continue to find more markets for it. The intergenerational transfer of farms is so important. We need to make sure we enforce anti-trust laws so it’s not just the huge corporations owning Wisconsin farmland.”
Pfaff said he would be particularly helpful in the development of the next national farm bill, set for development in 2023.
But he said his race is as much about keeping Van Orden out of Congress. Pfaff criticized Van Orden’s attendance at the rally for President Donald Trump that preceded the Jan. 6 riot, his confirmed altercation with a library aide over a LGBTQ+ PRIDE book display and his general behavior.
“I’m running against someone who is all about chaos, all about division, someone who has not lived here for more than three years,” he said. “People know that I’ve spent my life working for the farmers, that my family had been in this district since they got to this country. Do people want an insurrectionist or someone who will work for their interests?”
Van Orden posted to social media from the Trump rally and outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but contends that he did not participate in the riot.
Numerous news outlets have reported difficulty or inability to get Van Orden to respond or speak to them. The last time he spoke to the TH was after a campaign stop in Platteville in late October 2020. His campaign has rarely provided responses to questions.
