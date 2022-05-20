Saturday, Iowa Street and West 11th, 12th and 13th streets near City Hall
7 a.m. to noon. The outdoor Dubuque Farmers Market is back. The event will feature a wide variety of vendors with fresh produce, meats, crafts, food trucks, baked goods, wine and more. Free to browse. More information: dubuquefarmersmarket.org.
Comedian Ginger Billy
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
8 p.m. A former respiratory therapist, comedian Ginger Billy has accumulated more than 13 million followers in total on his social media accounts. “Shirtless and tattooed, Ginger Billy gives viewers a humorous look into life in rural upstate South Carolina.” Cost: Tickets start at $35. More information: FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: Classics 4: A New World, Together
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The symphony’s last performance of the season. Featured works include Michi Wiancko’s “La Follia” Variations, Tracey Rush’s Last Breath, Ellen Taafe Zwillich Flute Concerto with Timothy Hagen, and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” Cost: Tickets start at $16. More information: FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Children’s Spring Party
Sunday, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy events throughout the arboretum, including tree planting, scavenger hunts, games and prizes, meeting costumed characters and the Hempstead cheerleaders and the Story Walk ribbon cutting. Food and drink available for purchase. Cost: $1 per person. More information: 563-556-2100.
Galena LitFest — Mary Shelley: The Intricate Riddle of Life
Sunday, Grant Park Pavilion, 625 Park Ave., Galena, Ill.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An outdoor, one-woman performance, written and performed by actress and historian Debra Miller. Tickets include a picnic lunch from Galena Bakehouse. Beverage options will be available on site at no extra charge. Cost: $20, with tickets available at the Galena Public Library’s front desk and galenapubliclibrary.eventbrite.com. More information: 815-777-0200.
