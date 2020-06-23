MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester Public Library has announced it is eliminating fines for late items.
As part of the fine-free initiative, outstanding charges on accounts have been eliminated.
Patrons with overdue items will be unable to check out other materials. Replacement fees for lost or damaged items will remain.
Although late fees will no longer apply, library officials ask people to return items on time as a courtesy to other patrons. Any items currently checked out will be due by Monday, July 6.