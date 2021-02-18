Eight local students have been named candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors.
More than 4,500 of the nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate this year were selected as candidates for the program, according to a press release from Dubuque Community Schools.
In the Dubuque district, Hempstead High School students Samuel Durdin, Luke Kotz and Brendan Stahl were recognized as candidates.
The following students also were recognized:
- Nathan Munshower, from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque
- Alexandria Schmitz, from Edgewood-Colesburg (Iowa) Junior/Senior High School
- Michael Douglas, from Belmont (Wis.) Junior/Senior High School
- Madison Russell, from Shullsburg (Wis.) High School, who is a candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education
- Randall Winch, from Fennimore (Wis.) High School, also a candidate for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
Students are selected based on their academic and artistic achievements, leadership, character and school and community involvement. The U.S. Department of Education is expected to announce up to 161 presidential scholars in May.