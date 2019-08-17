MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa police said two men were arrested following a vehicle chase and nearly three-hour standoff Thursday night that ended with the help of tear gas and a tactical team.
Dorie L. Thomas, 35, of Savanna, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault on persons in certain occupations with the use of a deadly weapon, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding and interference with official acts. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 27 in Maquoketa. He also was cited with reckless driving, careless driving and failure to have a valid driver’s license.
Police said his passenger and brother, Derrick B. Thomas, 33, of Savanna, was arrested on a charge of interference with official acts.
The series of events started shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
The release states that Maquoketa police officers pulled over a vehicle carrying the two men at the intersection of Platt and Otto streets, but Dorie Thomas refused to identify himself.
The release does not indicate why the traffic stop was conducted, but court documents state that the vehicle being driven by Dorie Thomas was reported stolen by its owner, Cynthia L. Jones, of Maquoketa.
When police went to arrest Dorie and Derrick Thomas, Dorie sped off, nearly hitting an officer, according to the documents.
As police pursued, it crashed into a vehicle near the intersection of Platt Street and Creslane Drive, but Dorie Thomas continued driving before parking the vehicle in front of an apartment complex on German Street.
Both men ran into Apartment 2 at 1010 German St. and “barricaded” themselves” inside.
Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet told the Telegraph Herald that the apartment appeared to belong to an acquaintance of the men. Court documents state that Jones lives at 1012 German St., though they do not provide an apartment number.
“Officers were unable to gain entry into the apartment, and the two suspects refused to come out,” the release states. “Officers made multiple attempts to establish communication with the suspects, but they refused.”
Law enforcement was granted a search warrant for the apartment.
“The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team was called to assist with the execution of the search warrant,” the release states. “Tear gas was introduced into the apartment.”
Police reported that the two men were arrested at about 11:55 p.m.