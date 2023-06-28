CASCADE, Iowa — As the construction of the new public library draws closer, the City of Cascade is calling on all local contractors who wish to give in-kind donations to contact City Hall. Under state law, all bid documents must be publicly and competitively bid and given to the lowest responsible bidder. City Administrator Lisa Kotter said these documents will be ready to be sent out in late August.
According to Kotter, very few general contractors in Cascade are large enough to take on a project as big as the library, so it’s very likely a general contractor will be brought in from out of town. Since general contractors often have regular subcontractors for plumbing, painting and other such construction work, the city wants to connect local contractors to the possible general contractors early to increase their likelihood of being selected.
“We know people are willing to give in-kind donations from those companies,” Kotter said. “But if they don’t get selected to do the work, their in-kind donation is never going to happen.”
Kotter said that the city can’t legally pick local contractors just because they’re local. Instead, they have to bid it as one package with an umbrella company. However, Cascade contractors have a history of generosity regarding past public projects such as the swimming pool, and the city wants them to have the best chance of getting bids because they care about the community in a special way. To this end, the city is asking contractors to contact City Hall and get their names and information on a list to connect them to the general.
“Our intent is that any contractors who want to be in-kind donors, whether that means reduced labor, donating equipment, windows, trusses, paint or any of those kinds of things, we will have a form soon they can fill out with their name, contact information and desire to be an in-kind donor,” Kotter said.
“They don’t have to say how much they’ll donate. That’s between them and the general contractor who’s going to bid it. If they come forward now and say they want to be a part of that, when the bid document goes out it will have both the physical plans and our encouragement to the general contractors to connect with and utilize local contractors who are willing to give in-kind donations with a list.”
Paper forms will be available for pickup from City Hall by July 1, but contractors can express interest and give their contact information right now by calling City Hall at 852-3114 or emailing Kotter at admin@citycascade.com.