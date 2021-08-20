This month marks the 50th anniversary of the relocation of a Dubuque landmark and the unveiling of Iowa’s first pedestrian mall.
Erected in 1873 atop a building at 825 Main St., Dubuque’s Town Clock faced an uncertain future in the late 1960s and early 1970s because urban renewal plans targeted its location for demolition.
The landmark would not be demolished.
Community members and businesses launched fundraising efforts to preserve the clock, resulting in its relocation upon a concrete pedestal on Aug. 13, 1971, at Seventh and Main streets. The clock became the centerpiece of a vehicle-free plaza that marked Iowa’s original pedestrian mall.
Pedestrian malls were hallmarks of urban planning beginning in the 1960s. Planners believed that aesthetic improvements could help save declining downtown areas.
The Gruen Report, a 32-month study released in 1965, first proposed creating a pedestrian mall for downtown Dubuque, and city officials approved moving the clock from the 800 block of Main Street to its current location in July 1970 — provided that a community fundraising drive succeeded in financing the project.
By the time the landmark was moved in August 1971, fundraising organizers were only $425 shy of their nearly $69,000 goal.
Brief ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at the clock, with Mayor Gaylord Couchman and Guy Birch, director of the Omaha, Neb., office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, participating.
Those activities were part of a three-day dedication event that also included a parade along Main Street, a keynote address by George Romney, a U.S. Cabinet member, and rock band performances.
Romney, the nation’s Housing and Urban Development secretary, was joined by local and state officials, mayors from communities in the tri-state area and U.S. Sen. Jack Miller, R-Iowa.
Romney described the Town Clock as a “meaningful symbol of a community’s pride in itself.”
Town Clock Plaza remained a pedestrian mall for 31 years.
Eventually, calls for reopening Main Street to vehicular traffic from West Fifth through Ninth streets led to the City Council voting to dismantle the plaza. The four blocks of Main Street were opened to drivers on July 18, 2002.