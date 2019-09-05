A bus from national public affairs network C-SPAN gave visitors an inside look at the presidential election process today in Dubuque.
Visitors to the C-SPAN Bus browsed information about the presidential campaign trail from years past and had the chance to catch up on the 2020 candidates.
"I saw the bus, and I love C-SPAN," said Jim Stoneberger, who is visiting Dubuque from California and stopped by the bus today. "That's where I get all my information."
The vehicle is making stops in Iowa this week to kick off a seven-week tour of battleground states expected to play a key role in the 2020 presidential election cycle.
"Our goal is for you to get information so that you can make your own opinion on your government," said Jenae Green, a C-SPAN marketing representative who helped staff the bus.
For two hours today, visitors to the bus had the opportunity to look up information on 2020 presidential candidates and view videos that C-SPAN has shot at campaign events, view an app with historical electoral college data and learn about the history of the Iowa caucus, among other things.
C-SPAN staffers also planned to shoot footage for the network's "Voices from the Road" project, in which they ask visitors to identify issues they want the 2020 candidates to discuss. Those clips could end up being aired on C-SPAN, Green said.
The visit aims to help people learn more about and engage with the political process, she said.
Stoneberger said he was drawn to the bus because he appreciates the network's coverage. A supporter of President Donald Trump, Stonberger said he does not plan to vote for a Democratic candidate but has followed those candidates to see what they think about the issues.
Dave Donovan and his wife, Ann Bodnar-Donovan, of Dubuque, also count themselves as fans of C-SPAN and enjoy the chance to listen to congressional hearings.
"When you can watch it for yourself, you can think for yourself," Bodnar-Donovan said.
The couple said an issue they are watching most closely in the run-up to the 2020 election is candidates' plans to address climate change. They particularly like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, but they are listening to all of the Democratic candidates' climate plans.
"We cannot waste any more time," Bodnar-Donovan said, referring to taking action to combat climate change.